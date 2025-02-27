Grady Judd: Illegal immigrant accused of enslaving, sexually abusing child for years faces upgraded charges
MULBERRY, Fla. - A man who Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd accuses of committing the "worst of the worst" crimes by enslaving and sexually abusing a child for years is facing upgraded charges for being in the country illegally.
Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday to provide more information.
The backstory:
Investigators said the victim contacted the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and, with the help of a translator, said Alvaro Alfaro Jimenez, 32, an illegal immigrant from Guatemala who was living in Mulberry, brought her to the United States illegally in 2019. She told investigators that they first went to Michigan and South Carolina, while her mother remained in Guatemala.
Alvaro Alfaro Jimenez mugshot courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Alfaro Jimenez did not enroll the girl in school and kept her enslaved inside a Mulberry home, where he repeatedly sexually abused her for three years, since she was 12 years old.
What they're saying:
"This is the first case so far in our county, and maybe even the state, where we are able to increase the severity and penalty of felonies committed by a suspect who is in our country illegally,"stated Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "Not only is he here illegally, his crimes are the worst of the worst - he has been sexually abusing a girl for several years, since she was just 12 years old. This brave young victim reached out for help, and we will make sure she receives all the resources available to be able to recover from this terrible abuse."
What's next:
The victim was immediately taken to a local hospital to be examined and treated for abdominal pain. The Florida Department of Children and Families has taken custody of and is caring for the victim.
Alfaro Jimenez was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with four felonies, including child abused, child abuse cause great harm, sexual battery by a custodial figure and incest. Those felonies are enhanced and upgraded one degree because he was in the country illegally, according to PCSO.
He is being held in the Polk County Jail on no bond.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
