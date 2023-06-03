Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office identifies suspect in connection with Nebraska Ave. homicide

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has identified a suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred on Friday in the Tampa area.

At seven p.m on Friday night., deputies responded to the report of a shooting on the 12100 block of Nebraska Avenue.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a police report.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

During the investigation, authorities determined that Joel Elkanah Jr., 25, is a suspect.

He currently has an active warrant for 1st Degree Murder with a Firearm.

Anyone who comes in contact with him is urged to use caution and call 911