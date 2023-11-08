Hillsborough County students attend magnet school expo at ZooTampa

Hillsborough Magnet and Career Technical programs took over ZooTampa on Wednesday for its annual expo.

Over 40 schools set up shop at the zoo, offering information and demonstrations on over 90 award-winning magnet programs.

From maritime and STEM, to veterinary sciences, families are sure to find something for every student.

The application process for Hillsborough magnet schools is now open and is schedule to close on December 15.

Parents and guardians interested in having their student join one of the many local Magnet programs will see an offer email in their inbox once the student has been approved.

Parents and guardians must then accept the offer from the school District.

Click here for more information and to apply.

The Hillsborough Magnet and Career Technical Expo runs 3-7 p.m. at ZooTampa on Wednesday, November 8.