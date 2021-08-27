Hillsborough deputy's 'quick actions' saves student's life during medical episode, sheriff says

A Hillsborough County deputy is being hailed as a hero after he saved a student who was in the middle of a medical emergency while at school.

It occurred back on August 17. According to the sheriff's office, School Resource Deputy William Mellana was at Wharton High School around 3 p.m. when he received word a student passed out. It appeared the student was having a medical episode, the agency reported.

"He was breathing irregularly and unresponsive," according to a news release. "A fellow student, who noticed the teen suddenly fall forward, stopped to help and alerted school staff."

Deputy Mellana arrived and found the student lying on his back, surrounded by the school nurse and employees.

READ: ‘I want justice for my daughter’: Family, police seeking leads after 4-year-old girl gunned down in car

The deputy delivered an AED shock to the student's chest and administered CPR until Tampa Fire paramedics arrived. He was taken to AdventHealth Wesley Chapel Hospital for additional treatment. The student has since been released from the hospital, officials said.

According to the sheriff's office, the mother was grateful for the agency's "quick actions that aided in keeping her son alive."

Advertisement

"Deputy Mellana's actions are a shining example of the heroism and composure under pressure that law enforcement officers must display every day," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "We are incredibly grateful that the first aid training each of our deputies receives was able to help this young man make it back home to his family."