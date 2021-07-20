Hillsborough school board to discuss future of four charters schools after funding threat from state

The Hillsborough County School Board is set to meet this morning ahead of a state deadline that could have major implications for the district’s finances. It all stemmed from the school district’s decision to not renew the contracts of four charter schools.

Last week, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran issued an ultimatum: reverse the decision or risk the state withholding funding.

Commissioner Corcoran gave Hillsborough Board members 10 days to remedy what he calls a violation of state law.

Last month, Hillsborough School Board members voted not to renew the contracts of Kid’s Community College, Pivot, SouthShore and Woodmont charter schools.

Then the state stepped in.

Corcoran says Hillsborough board members failed to give the schools adequate notice before canceling their contracts. According to state statute, the board is required to give a school 90 days to respond or appeal should the school board move not to renew its contract.



Hillsborough Superintendent Addison Davis though says his district’s board has given the schools their due 90-day notice, explaining the clock started from the date of the board’s vote.

Now a standoff between state officials and the board has developed.

"The board has the right to look at it through a different lens and they create their accountability," Davis told state board of education members during a meeting at St. Petersburg College last week.

Commissioner Corcoran says the only path forward is for the district to change course.

"It should never get to that point. It’s never gotten to that point in the history of our state in the modern era. Why is it getting to this point now? It’s just lawlessness," Corcoran said.

Meanwhile, advocates for charter and public schools have jumped into the controversy. Some are accusing the state of overstepping its authority in order to protect failing charter schools.

"School boards should have local control. These schools were in violation and they knew they're in violation and they've gotten away with it," said public school advocate Pat Hall.

Others argue the charter schools on the chopping block aren’t being treated fairly and haven’t been given time to address school board concerns.

"Throughout this process, I just keep thinking about how the school board is not listening to the parents who do know what is best for their own children," said SouthShore Charter School principal Amy Sams. "It really breaks my heart as a parent myself."

The Hillsborough School Board cited various problems with the four charter schools including poor academic performance, a failure to meet local and federal education standards and financial issues.

The emergency meeting begins Tuesday morning.

