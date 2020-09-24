Hillsborough sheriff urges parents to talk to teen drivers after several deadly crashes in Bay Area

A fatal crash claiming the lives of two teenagers is the latest in a string of deadly crashes involving young people over the past month in the Tampa Bay region. The Hillsborough County sheriff said it's a sobering reminder for parents to talk to their teen drivers.

On Wednesday, detectives said two people were killed in Riverview: an 18-year-old and 15-year-old.

Detectives said the 18-year-old driver ran a red light and hit a truck through the intersection at Valley Dale Drive and Progress Boulevard. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Earlier this week, a 17-year-old driver in Pasco County slammed into the back of a tow truck that was stopped in the shoulder of Interstate 75. The driver survived, but a 17-year-old passenger was killed by the impact.

In early September, three young people were killed when they crashed into another vehicle at an intersection in Westchase. Detectives said the driver had run a red light. All three people inside the vehicle were ejected and died.

A few days before the Westchase crash, an 18-year-old Armwood High School student was killed when a 16-year-old driver, who had a learner's permit, lost control of their vehicle, and struck a tree. Detectives said the driver was speeding.

According to AAA, teen drivers are at a higher risk for crashes, not only due to inexperience, but also because they're far more likely to engage in risky behavior.

Wednesday's crash prompted Sheriff Chad Chronister to ask parents to have a serious talk with their kids about distracted and risky driver, saying one bad decision can change lives forever.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families of these young victims that are facing a parent's worst nightmare," Chronister said in a statement. "We urge parents to talk to their teens about safety on the roadways and remind our young drivers to be cautious and fully aware of the responsibility that lies in their hands the moment they get behind the wheel. One bad decision can lead to tragedy."

