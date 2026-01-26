Expand / Collapse search
Howard Frankland Bridge southbound lanes to close Wednesday night

By
Published  January 26, 2026 2:25pm EST
Tampa
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • The Florida Department of Transportation plans to close the southbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge from 11 p.m., Wednesday, January 28, to 5 a.m., Thursday, January 29, weather permitting.
    • Travel lanes on northbound I-275 (from St. Petersburg to Tampa) will not be affected.
    • Motorists will have to detour off the interstate using SR 60 (Exit 39).

TAMPA, Fla. - Drivers heading southbound toward the Howard Frankland Bridge on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning will need to seek alternate routes.

What we know:

The Florida Department of Transportation plans to close the southbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge from 11 p.m., Wednesday, January 28, to 5 a.m., Thursday, January 29, weather permitting.

Travel lanes on northbound I-275 (from St. Petersburg to Tampa) will not be affected.

What you can do:

Motorists will have to detour off the interstate using SR 60 (Exit 39).

Alternate routes include Gandy Boulevard and the Courtney Campbell Causeway (SR 60).

Officials said motorists should add extra travel time as traffic congestion and delays may occur while driving on these roadways.

Why is the Howard Frankland Bridge closed?

FDOT officials say the closure is necessary for crews to finalize the installation of overhead signage as part of the new southbound Howard Frankland Bridge project, located between Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties.

The Source: This article was written with information provided by the Florida Department of Transportation.

