Jessica Lunsford's disappearance: Citrus County sheriff reflects on murder case 20 years later

Monday marks 20 years since 9-year-old Jessica Lunsford disappeared. A known sex offender was found guilty of murdering her, and the case has gone on to spark major changes in legislation.

"It was a case we never thought would happen in Citrus County," Citrus County Sheriff David Vincent said.

The backstory:

The 9-year-old girl disappeared exactly 20 years ago on February 24, 2005, from her home in Homosassa.

"This couldn't happen to one of our students here in Citrus County," Vincent said. "I just remember that being the overwhelming sense those first couple of days and then as you're day two into it, day three, you're starting to yeah, there's something more nefarious happening here."

John Couey, a known sex offender, was found guilty of the crime, but it took weeks of searching before he was brought to justice. He was living in someone's home just across the street from the Lunsford family, but never registered his address.

The people harboring him there were later charged. This led lawmakers to pass the Jessica Lunsford Act, which strengthened monitoring and penalties for convicted sex offenders. It also led to more protection in schools.

"This couldn't thought the suspect in this case was a contractor at her school at some point. And they thought that that might have been a nexus at one time. So put some legislation in there to protect our kids at school, making sure that all of those people working within that close proximity to children had proper screening," Vincent said.

Big picture view:

Now, 20 years later, a Tree of Life plaque hangs in the lobby of the Citrus County Sheriff's Office in honor of Jessica. Each leaf represents a group or department who helped in the case.

Vincent said he'll never forget how much the community rallied together to bring justice to the Lunsford family.

"That famous picture of her with her pink hat on and the purple dolphin that she cherished, know her stuffed animal? I think you can see that, that innocence in a child, just a sweet kid that just did not deserve what happened to her," Vincent said.

Jessica's Law has gone on to influence similar legislation in 42 other states, and it also led to the creation of "Jessie's Place" – the children's advocacy center serving Citrus County.

Couey later died in prison while awaiting his execution.

