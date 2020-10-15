Job cuts coming to Hillsborough public schools, superintendent says

While it has not been announced publicly which of the 250 Hillsborough County public schools are about to see the impacts of job cuts, the district's superintendent announced late Wednesday that some temporary teachers will lose their jobs, with some permanent teachers getting reassigned.

"In the past 24 hours, many of our administrators started having conversations with teachers about upcoming staff allocation changes," HCPS Superintendent Addison Davis told parents and staff in an email.

He described the job cuts as 'difficult changes' to shore up the district's operational budget gap.

In an effort to dispel some of the rumors that he says have been going around, Davis mentioned "inaccurate information" some may have heard regarding the staffing adjustments.

Davis claims administrators are not cutting music, art, or international baccalaureate or magnet programs. He did say that some teachers in those subjects might get reassigned based on student enrollment, adding that in some cases teachers may be split between two schools.

"Being able to move teachers from one school to another school to address that equity gap allows to make certain that we expose children to quality programs, quality initiatives, quality projects," Davis told FOX 13 News.

The superintendent outlined the following changes:

The district will not fill more than 420 vacant positions across the district this year.

More than 330 positions are getting eliminated that are currently filled. Teachers hired before August 14 will stay onboard but may get reassigned. Some temporary teachers hired after August 14 will not return.

Nearly 130 district-level positions were eliminated this past summer -- with another 20 jobs identified for cuts in the next several weeks.

According to a district spokesperson, it will remain uncertain how many temporary teachers will not be returning until after the pool process is completed next week. There are 105 teachers currently on temporary contracts but many of them will be placed in positions with the district.

Davis said some of the teachers hired under temporary contracts after August 14 will not return.

A number of educators, including Courtney Santiago, who teaches music at Ruskin and Apollo Beach elementary schools, have already learned their positions are being eliminated at their current schools.

"I was called yesterday and told that my position is no longer available at my school, so I'll be going into the pool to pick a new position," said Santiago, who isn't sure what she'll do. "I moved to a school closer to my home because of my two kids and my mom, who's sick. So if I have to travel to the other side of the district, it's not worth it to me. So I may have to look into a different career."

Davis reiterated his promise that he will not be cutting any music, arts, or physical education programs.

Santiago, however, is among is concerned the teachers who are impacted the most this year are indeed those in music, arts, and physical education.

"Especially teachers who have been at their school for years and have never been in the pool before," she said.

The cuts will reduce payroll by roughly $45 million. As for the timing, the changes will go into effect at the end of the first grading quarter, which is after October 23. This is a few weeks later than when the district typically carries out October staffing adjustments.

The district was also able to update its enrollment numbers during the 20-day count. There are nearly 220,000 students currently attending Hillsborough County schools either in person or online, which is down by about 1,000 students.