Kingdom of God Global Church seeks return of millions seized in money laundering, forced labor case

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The Brief The Kingdom of God Global Church filed a petition, seeking to reclaim money and physical assets that were seized after two of the church’s leaders were arrested last year. According to the document filed Dec. 30, "The continued retention of the Church’s assets is causing substantial hardship to a legitimate business’ operation." Church leaders David E. Taylor and Michelle Brannon were arrested in August, accused of running a forced labor and money laundering operation.



The Kingdom of God Global Church filed a petition Dec. 30, seeking to reclaim money and physical assets that were seized after two of the church’s leaders were arrested in August of last year.

PREVIOUS STORY: Church leaders arrested in multi-state money laundering, forced labor investigation

The backstory:

In August, Michelle Brannon, 56, was arrested at a mansion in Tampa’s Avila neighborhood, while David E. Taylor, 53, was arrested in North Carolina. The pair is accused of running a forced labor and money laundering operation.

READ MORE: Kingdom of God Global Church continuing operations despite arrests of church leaders

The mansion in Avila is owned by the church, according to property records. Court documents said Brannon lived there and that the mansion was also being used as a church call center.

Authorities allege that followers lived and worked at the property under slave-like conditions and were punished if they failed to meet demands.

Prosecutors also allege Taylor sexually abused women within the church and kept compromising photos and videos to potentially blackmail victims.

The church received about $50 million in donations through its call centers dating back to 2014, according to the Department of Justice. Taylor and Brannon are accused of using much of that money to buy luxury properties, luxury vehicles and sporting equipment such as boats, jet skis and ATVs.

Taylor and Brannon face multiple federal charges, including forced labor and money laundering conspiracy.

MORE COVERAGE: Church leader accused in nationwide forced labor and sex abuse scheme denied bond

Dig deeper:

According to the Petition for Immediate Return of Property filed Dec. 30, the Kingdom of God Global Church is seeking the release of over $4.2 million in funds held in five Chase Bank accounts, as well as precious metals, cash, jewelry, money orders, designer clothing and luggage that were seized. Some of those physical assets were seized at the mansion in Avila.

According to the 17-page court document, "The continued retention of the Church’s assets is causing substantial hardship to a legitimate business operation."

The petition states that the church continues to hold services, lawfully raise money, and do charitable work, and that it needs the seized funds "to pay the normal expenses of maintaining the nine properties it owns." Additionally, "The Church itself is not named as a defendant in the criminal action, nor has it been charged with any wrongdoing," the document states.

The petition goes on to say that the Chase Bank accounts are owned by the church and not the defendants.

What's next:

FOX 13 reached out to Kingdom of God Global Church. We will update this story once we hear back.

The church’s website includes a link to the church’s YouTube page, which shows several Sunday services that have been recorded this year.

In October, a judge denied bond for Taylor. However, Brannon was released on bond.