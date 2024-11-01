Man arrested in deadly FishHawk stabbing

More than one week after deputies say an argument between a lawn care worker and a postal worker ended in death, a man has been arrested.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested Mark Calloway, 60, for the stabbing death of 29-year-old Jacob Whitaker.

Deputies say they were called to the 5600 block of Tanagerlake Road around 1 p.m. on Oct. 22 for reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived, deputies found Whitaker unresponsive in the roadway with several stab wounds to his upper torso.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Investigators say Calloway and Whitaker got into a verbal altercation that turned physical and Calloway stabbed Whitaker several times.

It is unclear what the argument was about.

"I can't imagine the pain this senseless loss has brought to the victim's family and loved ones. I sincerely hope this arrest provides them peace of mind and closure as they continue to grieve," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We will not tolerate this type of senseless violence in our community."

Calloway has been charged with second-degree murder with a weapon.

The incident is still under investigation.

