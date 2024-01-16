Man arrested for shooting 18-year-old in nose at McDonald's: HCSO

article

A 25-year-old man was arrested after shooting another man in the nose at a local McDonald's on Monday, according to deputies.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested Monte Outlaw on Tuesday after competing an investigation.

According to officials, Outlaw met 18-year-old Jeremiah Lawson outside a McDonald's located at 502 West Brandon Blvd in Brandon just after 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

The two men planned to use the internet and charge their devices inside when some sort of argument started, according to deputies.

The sheriff's office says Outlaw reached into his waistband and pulled out a gun. According to authorities, he shot Lawson in the nose.

Officials say the firearm was a BB gun.

Lawson was treated for his injury at Tampa General Hospital, according to HCSO.

Deputies say Outlaw has now been arrested more than three times in six months. He is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (x2), grand theft third degree, battery second or subsequent offense, according to the sheriff's office.

"I'm appalled this man chose to turn his argument violent, and I'm proud of our deputies' swift investigation and arrest," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a news release. "This man will have a long time to think about his actions in the confines of the Falkenburg Road Jail."

The investigation is ongoing.