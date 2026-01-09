Prescribed burn in Manatee County aimed at reducing wildfire risk while several counties remain under burn ban

The Brief Manatee County is one of several counties in the Tampa Bay area under a burn ban following a severe drought, including Sarasota, Polk and Hardee counties. Crews with Manatee County's Natural Resources held a prescribed burn at Emerson Point Preserve to reduce the risk of a wildfire. The Florida Forest Service said you can do your part to make sure a fire is not sparked.



You may have seen a lot of smoke in the Palmetto area on Friday morning as Manatee County conducted a prescribed burn at Emerson Point Preserve.

What we know:

Given the extremely dry conditions the Tampa Bay area has been experiencing, experts explained it's a growing concern for much of the region.

"That's going to be an exclusion area and that's sort of our safe spot," said Molly DuVall, the senior land management coordinator for the Natural Resources Department.

Manatee County's Natural Resources Department has carefully planned and been approved by the Florida Forest Service to carry out a prescribed burn.

"We are going to be applying prescribed fire as a tool in order to restore the property as well as reduce hazard fuel levels to safeguard the community," she explained.

DuVall said the prescribed burn will help restore the newly acquired piece of land and also cut down the risk of fires.

"We are treating these sites with fire, so that when we come in for a subsequent fire, we have way less reduced fuel," she said.

That included Clayton McCurry, a senior ranger with Manatee County's Natural Resources Department.

"With us burning as well, it makes it, so they can actually, if there is a wildfire, can put it out a lot faster," he explained.

Why you should care:

Right now, there's a lot of fuel on the ground to cause any kind of fire to spread.

"The grass and palmettos are real combustibles and are real dry right now. Especially, the frost has really dried them out. Any spark or ember from a campfire or grill could easily ignite it and run wild," said Jerry Miller, a senior ranger with Manatee County.

Manatee County is one of several counties in the Tampa Bay area in a drought and under a burn ban. That also includes Sarasota, Highlands, Polk, Hernando and Citrus counties.

"For this early in the year to be this dry, we are concerned, because our wet season really doesn’t start until June, so we’ve got a long way to go," said Patrick Mahoney, a wildlife mitigation specialist with the Florida Forest Service Myakka River District.

Mahoney said you need to pay attention to what you're doing, and that also includes where you park.

"Anything that creates a spark or generates heat, for instance, parking on tall, dry grass, we’re asking you to be careful where you park. Look at where you’re parking. If you’re going to mow your yard, mow in the morning when the grass is still wet from the dew. If you’re welding, have somebody there as a spotter for you and have something to put if something starts to put the fire out," he said.

Until relief comes from the sky, crews will be keeping an eye out for all of us.

"Just because we get a day of rain does not take us out of danger. We would need to get several days of rain," said Mahoney.

What you can do:

The Florida Forest Service said you can do your part by cleaning up vines, dead tree limbs and brush around your home. Those can be fuel for a fire that causes it to spread to your home or a neighbor.