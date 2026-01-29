New app feature aims to help foster youth who are at risk of human trafficking

The Brief Lawyers launched a new tool within an app to help foster youth who are at risk of human trafficking. Foster youth are at a higher risk of trafficking, and a lack of foster homes and stability contribute to this. Florida has a shortage of foster homes. Foster Power App aims to meet kids where they are at and help them identify an experience or get help.



For some teens in foster care, "home" isn’t a bedroom — it’s a backpack, and advocates say that instability can make young people more vulnerable to human trafficking.

Now, a new feature inside the Foster Power app is trying to change that — putting resources, education and direct connections to help into the hands of the kids who may need it most.

Big picture view:

Advocates say foster youth face higher risk. Mary Rose Maloney, the human trafficking project manager for Foster Power and an attorney with Bay Area Legal Services, said traffickers often target young people who are searching for stability and connection.

"Traffickers look for vulnerabilities that they can exploit or take advantage of," Maloney said. "So, that could be if someone is lacking stable housing or food. Traffickers might offer a place to stay or something to eat as a way to gain a victim’s trust."

Maloney works with foster youth daily, including teenagers who have been trafficked or are at high risk.

Why you should care:

A shortage of foster homes adds to instability, and Maloney said the risk increases when teens don’t have a stable placement. Statewide, there are about 20,000 kids in foster care, but fewer than 9,000 licensed foster homes.

"There is a huge lack of foster homes in Tampa, especially homes for older kids like teens, which make up a lot of the trafficking victim population in foster care," Maloney said.

Because of the shortage, some teens end up in what’s known as night-to-night placement, where they may not know where they’ll sleep from one day to the next.

"I’ve had a client tell me who is on night to night, ‘I just wanna have a dresser to put my clothes in,’" Maloney said.

Dig deeper:

It's why they added a new trafficking-focused section to an app called Foster Power this month. Maloney helped launch a specialized human trafficking section within the Foster Power app, designed to translate complex legal information into language young people can understand.

The app doesn’t just define trafficking — it includes information about grooming, warning signs and resources for teens who may be questioning whether a situation they experienced was unsafe.

"The goal of that is not so much for youth to label themselves, but for youth to realize, ‘Okay, I’ve been through something that maybe was not normal or was not safe, and there are services available for me,’" Maloney said.

Advocates said the goal is simple: Help teens recognize red flags and know they’re not alone — and that help exists.

Advocates say community support still matters. While supporters call the app a major step forward, Maloney said lasting change also depends on the broader community — including more foster homes, more mentors and more adults willing to step in.

"I wish the public knew that kids in foster care need help," Maloney said. "They need a place to stay. They need mentors. They need safe and healthy people who care about them. There’s a way for everyone to get involved."