Over 2 pounds of cocaine worth more than $110K secured by deputies during drug trafficking bust

Two men were arrested on Thursday after an investigation revealed they were transporting cocaine into Hillsborough County from Pasco County, according to deputies.

Officials say over the past several months, detectives secured 2.25 lbs. of cocaine valued at more than $110,000.

Tishunz Logan, 32, was identified as one of the key members involved in the drug trafficking, according to authorities. Investigators say Logan was arrested after trying to take off from deputies on foot. Dondre Alexander Daley, 30, was with Logan and also arrested.

The sheriff's office says Logan is facing numerous charges including:

Trafficking in cocaine 400 grams to 150 kilograms

Trafficking in cocaine 200 grams to 400 grams

Trafficking in cocaine 28 grams to 200 grams

Unlawful use of a two-way communication device x3

Resisting officer without violence

Dondre Alexander Daley was charged with conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, according to officials.

"The collaboration between our detectives and our deputies on the street once again demonstrates the power of teamwork here at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "Together, they successfully caught a known criminal who was swiftly brought to justice despite attempting to continue his life of crime in the new year."

After Logan was arrested, detectives say they got information that he told a known woman to remove hidden items from a home in New Port Richey.

Based on the information, detectives say they contacted the Pasco Sheriff's Office, and their narcotics detectives got a residential search warrant.

The following items were found inside the residence, according to the sheriff's office:

$32,000

Bulk ammunition

Firearm magazines

Approximately one ounce of cocaine

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.