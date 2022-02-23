Pasco elementary school substitute teacher arrested for allegedly molesting 2 students, deputies say

Pasco County deputies arrested Richard Berrios, a substitute teacher for James Marlowe Elementary, for lewd and lascivious molestation of two students.

Pasco County Schools says Berrios worked as a substitute for less than two months. Officials say he was added to the substitute list on Oct. 19 and removed in December.

In a statement, the school said, "We are very disappointed. As soon as the students came forward with the allegations, Mr. Berrios was inactivated as a sub and we reported it to law enforcement. We appreciate the Pasco Sheriff’s Office’s thorough investigation, which resulted in the arrest today, and we applaud the brave students for coming forward. Though we have no indications that there are other victims, we join the Sheriff’s Office in urging parents to come forward if they believe their student may have been victimized by Mr. Berrios."

Although PCSO does not believe there are additional victims, anyone who has additional information or believes they were a victim is asked to call the PCSO Crime Tips Line 1-800-706-2488 or submit a tip online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

