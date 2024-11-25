Pinellas County issues new stadium deadline to Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays have a new deadline to meet.

Pinellas County says they must know whether the Rays officially want to terminate their stadium deal by Dec. 1.

Renderings of the Rays' new stadium in Pinellas County is now in jeopardy.

Last week, the team said the deal they negotiated with the county -- and the City of St. Pete is effectively dead.

READ MORE: Rays stadium deal: What’s next for the team and local leaders after a roller-coaster week?

A letter sent by County Commission Chair Kathleen Peters says the Rays needed to be corrected in contending that the county's failure to finalize the bonds in October would have forced the stadium to be finished after the initial target of Opening Day 2028.

Commissioners have said that Hurricanes Helene and Milton required their attention and had to postpone the bond approvals.

The Rays have said they considered the approvals "routine" and did not expect them to be delayed.

The Rays also say finishing the ballpark in 2029 would leave them with costs they could not absorb alone.

READ MORE: St. Pete leaders reverse course, delaying decision on Tropicana Field roof fix

Peters pointed out that the team is still responsible for all cost overruns under the contract.

"We wanted to just put the record straight about what's in the contract, what they're obligated to, and what we're obligated to because I think it's only fair for the public to have transparency and know what's expected," Peters said.

Peters continued, saying that she is still optimistic about a future stadium agreement with St. Pete but that communication between the city and the Rays has to improve.

"I always believe in hope. I've been optimistic. I told you that when I talked to you the other day. I've always been optimistic about this, and I have not lost my optimism," Peters said. "What I would like is transparency and communication, good communication, so we know exactly what's next."

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Rays suspend new stadium plans, blame county for not securing bond money in October

Last week, county commissioners and St. Pete city councilors delayed votes to issue $600 million in bonds.

The Rays also said they would prefer to settle with the city over Tropicana Field .

The roof of Tropicana Field destroyed after Hurricane Milton tore it off with strong winds.

Councilors voted not to fix the roof after the team said it might not make financial sense to have it fixed. It is not clear where they will play after their 2025 season at Steinbrenner Field.

Ray's president, Brian Auld, put out a statement saying:

"We are eager to work with all partners on a solution for the 2029 season that keeps Major League Baseball in Tampa Bay for generations to come. As we always have, we will maintain contact with the city and county as we navigate our future."

Mayor Ken Welch of St. Pete says he supports the letter written by Peters.

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News live: