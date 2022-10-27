Accused Polk County Capitol rioters want evidence concealed from jury

Polk County residents accused of participating in the Capitol Riot were back in court on Thursday.

The suspected January 6 rioters attended a virtual court in front of a D.C. judge.

Olivia Pollock, Joshua Doolin, Michael Perkins and Joseph Hutchins are headed to trial in March 2023.

The fifth co-defendant, Johnathan Pollock, remains a fugitive.

But as the four head to trial, there is evidence they don't want the jury to see.

For instance, they want any images or testimony about weapons, ammunition, or body armor to be thrown out, claiming it will inflame and prejudice the jury.

The defendants also want a change of venue. They want to move the trial from Washington D.C. to Tampa. They argue the jury pool in D.C. is tainted. Prosecutors disagree and urge the court to keep it in D.C. The judge is expected to rule soon.

Prosecutors say on January 6, 2021, Johnathan Pollock and Hutchinson charged the fence at the capitol and began attacking Capitol police.

Federal agents say Michael Perkins attacked a police officer with a flagpole, hitting the officer in the chest and over the head.

They say Olivia Pollock also attacked police and hit an officer in the chest with her elbow as she tried to breach the police line.

Documents show Jonathan Pollock is heard yelling "let’s go" as he attacks police, pulling and dragging one officer down the Capitol steps.

Yet, 20 months later, Pollock is still on the run. The FBI is offering up to $30,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

The trial for the four defendants is set for March 6, 2023.