Capitol Riots: Complete list of Tampa Bay area arrests in Jan. 6 attack

More than 800 people have been arrested for their alleged role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Of those 800, more have been rounded up in Florida than any other state and many of the people arrested, charged and sentenced to prison were in the Tampa Bay area, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Residents representing Hernando, Pasco, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Polk, Manatee, and Sarasota counties are accused of traveling to the nation's capital to participate in what would become a deadly attack on the U.S. government.

Floridians from at least 16 other counties, including Volusia, Broward, Marion, Duval, Miami-Dade, Charlotte, Brevard, Palm Beach, Escambia, Orange, St. Lucie, Lee, Osceola, Seminole, St. John's, Clay, and Baker counties have also been charged in connection with the riots.

Defendants from at least 24 of Florida's 67 counties are listed on the DOJ's website of suspects in Capitol breach cases.

Tampa Bay arrests, by county:

Hernando County

Audrey Ann Southard-Rumsey, Spring Hill

Southard-Rumsey was arrested on June 2, 2021, and indicted on June 4, 2021.

Audrey Southard leaves federal court, with shoes in hand, after her first appearance.

In video clips from the incident, Southard-Rumsey can allegedly be heard saying, "Last friend, last bullet. What's it going to be?"

She faces a total of nine charges.

Pasco County

Steven Miles, Zephyrhills

Miles was arrested on April 12, 2022. Miles can allegedly be seen in photos and videos from January 6, 2021, wearing a "Make America Great Again" baseball hat.

He was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon, and related offenses.

Pinellas County

Robert Scott Palmer, Largo

Palmer was among a group from the Bay Area whose alleged actions were highly publicized.

Videos showed Palmer discharging a fire extinguisher on Capitol officers before he used it to beat them.

Palmer was arrested on March 17, 2021, pleaded guilty to assault charges, and sentenced to more than five years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

In a handwritten letter, Palmer apologized for his actions and said he realizes that former President Trump lied about the election results, writing, "little did I realize that they were the tyrannical ones desperate to hold on to power at any cost."

Dion Rajewski, Largo

Rajewski was charged in January, 2022. Officials said he used pepper spray during the riot.

Dion Rajewski, Alan Fischer, III, Zachary Johnson

James Brett IV, Clearwater

Brett is one of the most recent to be indicted on charges related to the riots at the Capitol. He and another man faced a federal judge in Tampa in late May 2022.

He did not enter a plea on felony charges of civil disorder.

Michael Stepakoff, Palm Harbor

Stepakoff, who was a rabbi in Pinellas County, was sentenced to 12 months of probation, including two months of home detention, a $742 fine, and $500 for restitution.

He was originally charged with violent entry of the Capitol grounds.

Zachary Johnson, St. Petersburg

Johnson is accused of using pepper spray against officers during the riots. Johnson is also alleged to have had a sledgehammer at the scene. He was charged on Jan. 12, 2022.

Hillsborough County

Alan Fischer, III, Tampa

Tampa resident Anthony Fischer, III, charged with civil disorder and assaulting or resisting officers using a dangerous weapon.

According to officials, Fischer marched with the far right group, the Proud Boys, on Jan. 6, 2021 and was charged for participating in the riots a year later, on Jan. 13, 2022.

Jeremy Brown, Tampa

Brown, a former Army Green Beret and one-time candidate for Congress, was arrested in September 2021.

He allegedly told officials that he was present in Washington, D.C. and provided security for what he called "VIPs" at the "Stop the Steal" rally.

Matthew Council, Riverview

Council is accused of pushing a uniformed officer of the U.S. Capitol Police. He was arrested on Jan 14. 2021 and later pleaded not guilty.

Michael Perkins, Plant City

Officials say Perkins used a flagpole as a dangerous weapon during the Capitol riots.

He was arrested on June 30, 2021. Officials said he used a flagpole as a dangerous weapon.

Mitchell Todd Gardner, II, Tampa

Gardner was arrested on June 25, 2021, and indicted on Oct. 8, 2021. He had a total of six charges.

Paul Allard Hodgkins, Tampa

Hodgkins was the first person to be sentenced for his involvement in the Capitol riots.

He was given 8 months in prison in July 2021 after pleading guilty to one count of obstructing an official proceeding. Prosecutors agreed to drop lesser charges, including entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct.

Polk County

Brian Boele, Lakeland

Boele and another man are accused of illegally forcing their way into the Capitol grounds and made it to the lower terrace where they confronted police.

Brian Boele, 59, of Lakeland and James Brett, IV

Boele was indicted on May 25, 2022, and arrested on June 3, 2022.

Corinne Montoni, Lakeland

Montoni allegedly posted on social media while she participated in the January 6 riot at the nation's Capitol building, but then she tried to delete her posts when she found out other rioters were being arrested.

Montoni wrote on social media, "We are done with these traitors. Today we showed them how done we are."

Federal prosecutors charged her with trespassing, obstruction of an official proceeding, and disorderly conduct in a restricted building. She was arrested on March 9, 2021.

Joshua Christopher Doolin, Lakeland

Doolin was among four people from Lakeland accused of traveling together to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6 to participate in the insurrection. He is also suspected of helping to conceal the whereabouts of an alleged co-conspirator, Jonathan Pollock.

Doolin, a former Polk County EMT, faces charges of assaulting a law enforcement officer. Agents say Doolin was spotted with zip-tie handcuffs tucked into his belt and a riot-control chemical spray can, which appears to belong to law enforcement, slung over his shoulder.

Doolin was arrested on June 30, 2021, and indicted on July 1, 2021. He pleaded not guilty to all counts on July 8, 2021.

Olivia Pollock, Lakeland

Olivia Pollock allegedly traveled with her brother and a group of others to D.C. for the Jan. 6 riots.

The woman identified as Olivia Pollack

She faces charges including assault on law enforcement, violent entry and disorderly conduct, and theft of government property.

Pollock was arrested on June 30. 2021.

Joshua Daniel Hutchison, III, Lakeland

One of Olivia Pollock's alleged travel partners, Joshua Hutchison, faces chargs of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, theft of government property, entering a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The FBI says this images shows Doolin, Perkins, and Pollock engaging with officers.

Michael Steven Perkins, Lakeland

Perkins, also a member of the Lakeland group who went to the Capitol, was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, theft of government property, entering a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Michael Perkins was held without bond

Manatee County

Adam Johnson, Parrish

Also known as the 'The Lectern Guy', Adam Johnson became famous for a photo showing him carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern from the Capitol building.

Johnson was arrested on Jan 8, 2021, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 75 days in jail followed by a year of supervised release, 200 hours of community service, a $5000 fine and $500 in restitution on Feb. 25, 2022.

\A pro-Trump protester carries the lectern of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi through the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Building after a pro-Trump mob stormed the building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images Expand

Sarasota County

Daniel Lyons Scott, Englewood

Scott was arrested on May 20, 2021. He had a total of six charges, including knowingly entering and disorderly conduct in any restricted building or grounds, knowingly engaging in act of physical violence in any restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct and act of physical violence on capitol grounds, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, obstruction of justice/congress, and assault on a federal officer with physical contact and intent to commit another felony.

Joseph Hackett, Sarasota

Hackett is one of four Central Florida men among 11 defendants facing seditious conspiracy charges for their roles in the riots.

Seditious conspiracy is one of the more serious charges faced by any defendants in the investigation. The Sarasota man considered himself a member of the far right militia group The Oath Keepers, according to prosecutors.

Hackett and others allegedly wore tactical vests, helmets, goggles and hard-knuckle tactical gloves and formed military-style "stacks" to push their way through Capitol Police officers and into the building, causing thousands of dollars in damage and injuring officers set to defend the Capitol and members of Congress inside.

More charges and arrests

Oath Keepers

Other notable Floridians charged in the Jan. 6 attack include a man who claims to be the former leader of The Oath Keepers.

Kelly Meggs, of Dunnellon, faces some of the most serious charges to be associated with the event: seditious conspiracy.

His wife, Connie, faces charges of conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, destruction of government property, and entering a restricted building.

FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of Oath Keepers. (Aaron C. Davis/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the current leader and founder of the Proud Boys, Elmer Stewart Rhodes, III, who is a resident of Texas but is charged as a co-defendant with several Floridians.

The indictment alleges Oath Keepers for weeks discussed trying to overturn the election results and preparing for a siege by purchasing weapons and setting up battle plans, repeatedly writing in chats about the prospect of violence and the need, as Rhodes allegedly wrote in one text, "to scare the s—-out of" Congress.

Proud Boys

Far right militia group the Proud Boys' leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio was issued a subpoena, demanding documents and testimony related to the planned attack on the Capitol.

Tarrio, a South Florida resident, has been jailed since his arrest on March 8, a day after his indictment on charges including conspiracy.

More Information:

If you have information regarding the Capitol Riot on Jan. 6, 2021 call the FBI at: ‪1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324).

To submit at tip online visit: tips.fbi.gov.

To see who's still wanted by the FBI visit: https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/capitol-violence.