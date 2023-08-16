Polk County man sentenced for Jan. 6 Capitol Riot involvement

Polk County resident Joshua Doolin is headed to prison for his involvement in the January 6 Capitol Riot.

Federal D.C. Judge Carl Nichols sentenced Doolin to 18 months in prison, followed by 36 months of probation.

During a bench trial in March, Nichols found Doolin guilty of several charges, including felony civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted area, disorderly conduct and theft of government property.

During a sentencing hearing Wednesday afternoon, federal prosecutors urged the judge to send Doolin to prison for two and a half years. Doolin's Defense Attorney asked for a much lighter sentence, of six months of house arrest, followed by probation.

Legal analyst Anthony Rickman reviewed the latest sentencing documents and explained the evidence the judge had to consider.

"One of the big pieces of evidence using against him is his own words. His own text messages, saying he’s not afraid to die on his birthday for the cause essentially," explained Rickman.

However, Doolin’s lawyer points out, his client never entered the Capitol and more importantly never attacked police, unlike his three co-conspirators.

Yet prosecutors point out, Doolin did walk away with a stolen memento.

"The fact that he had as a souvenir and autograph shield of a DC police officer those are all factors that the government is using to seek that higher sentence," said Rickman.

While hundreds of Capitol riot Defendants, like Robert Palmer from Largo, have taken plea deals and excepted responsibility, Doolin on the other hand, decided to go to trial and took a different tone.

"Like a lot of defendants did they did show remorse and said ‘I shouldn’t have done what I did on January 6.’ this defendant doubled down during the trial. He said he was justified in what he did, and I think the court is going to consider that at sentencing," Rickman added.

After hours of testimony this afternoon, the judge handed down his ruling and will send Doolin to prison for a year and a half. Following the court's decision, Doolin was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals to begin his sentence.

Doolin’s three codefendants remain fugitives on the run.