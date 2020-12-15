Polk County public schools temporarily suspending athletic programs due to pandemic

article

Polk County Public Schools announced Tuesday it would temporarily suspend all athletic programs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Effective immediately, all practices and competitions are canceled until Jan. 4, 2021, the county said, after more than 50 student-athletes participating in winter sports tested positive in recent weeks.

“We have reached this decision in close collaboration with the Florida Department of Health in Polk County," said Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd. "Coronavirus cases are on the rise in our county. We must do everything we can to limit exposure and safeguard our students and community."

RELATED: Vaccinations begin for Florida's healthcare workers -- now what's next?

According to the Florida Department of Health in Polk County, there are cases among cheerleaders, basketball and soccer players, wrestlers and weight lifters.

“It’s important to remember that our schools are a reflection of what’s happening in the community," said Scott Sjoblom, COVID response section chief with the Department of Health. "Case counts are rising throughout our county. This is a time to be extra vigilant. Suspending athletics is one more measure we can take to protect one another from this virus.”

Advertisement

RELATED: 'Significant milestone': Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Tampa Bay

At the beginning of the school year, the school district implemented precautions in its athletics programs, including limiting attendance at competitions to allow for social distancing and requiring spectators to wear face coverings. Student-athletes and coaches were also required to wear masks and practice social distancing as much as possible during practices and competitions.

“We will monitor the number of cases in our community throughout the winter break and will keep our community updated,” said Dan Talbot, senior coordinator of athletics for the county. “We plan to restart our athletics programs on Jan. 4. We are pausing athletics to do our part in slowing the spread.”