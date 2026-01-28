Sarasota County’s land acquisition program that’s protected 42,000 acres returning to ballot in November

The Brief Through Sarasota County's Land Acquisition and Management Program, more than 100 properties have been protected. The program is taxpayer-funded and voter-approved. In November, a referendum will be on the ballot to expand the program for another 20 years. Land acquired will benefit the community for new preserves and also for positive environmental impacts.



As new development continues in Sarasota County, pieces of vital land are being preserved, not only for nature preserves and spots for residents, but also pieces of environmentally sound land.

For 20 years, Sarasota County has worked to protect these lands by buying them and safeguarding them from future development. They've made significant impacts and hope to continue into the future.

Local perspective:

Just over an acre of fenced-off land next to the shoreline in Nokomis is made up of mangroves and scrubby flatwoods — and it's forever protected.

"I think we can say that this is one more piece of property that will go in the right hands," said Roy Jones, who you can find walking his dogs along the Pocono Trail.

The land on the Pocono Trail in Nokomis was purchased for $1,475,000 through Sarasota County's Land Acquisition and Management Program. It is made up of around 1,200 feet of the eastern shoreline of Shakett Creek and provides habitats for manatees, gopher tortoises and ospreys.

"A small parcel might look and feel like, ‘wow, what impact does that making,’ but for example, our Pocono trail, that’s an in holding that was just about half an acre, but we own both sides that make up the Pocono trail preserve. There was this in holding, people would actually have to come out of the preserve, come down the street to get into the preserve," said Nicole Rissler, the director of Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources for Sarasota County.

Dig deeper:

Land like this will help preserve mangroves and oyster reefs. Sarasota County has acquired more than 100 properties, including the 20-acre Campe Venice RV Resort on the Myakka River.

"For every piece of land we are protecting it for future use by the community and the public. People in this community chose to tax themselves up to .25 mils for this program and the exciting part is we continue to see amazing support for it, and we hope that continues as we go into November," said Rissler.

After 25 years, more than 42,000 acres have been protected throughout Sarasota County and that number will continue to grow.

"The program and what it says for our community is just how vested they are in protecting our land for generations to come," said Rissler.

What's next:

The Land Acquisition Referendum will be on the November ballot to extend the program another 20 years. Sarasota County is actively working on conservation easements for Eastern ranch lands and protection of the Myakka Wild and Scenic River.

To find out more about the program or to nominate a property you'd like to see preserved, click here.