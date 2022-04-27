Expand / Collapse search

Smoke may be visible in Bay Area due to controlled burns in Hillsborough, Polk counties

By FOX 13 News staff
Polk County
LUTZ, Fla. - Agencies across the Bay Area were conducting controlled burns Wednesday. Officials said there's no cause for concern, however, residents may be able to see and even smell smoke.

The Florida Forestry Division announced the controlled burns will be conducted in Hillsborough and Polk counties.

The agency said the burns are an economical way to remove dead vegetation, which makes travel easier for wildlife, and promote the growth of new food sources.

In Hillsborough County, a 45-acre burn will happen near Gunn Highway and Van Dyke Road in the Lutz area. 

There will also be a 40-acre fire for pasture improvement, east of Alafia River State Park.

In southern Hillsborough County, there will be a 116-acre burn in Wimauma. 

And in the northeast part of the county, a controlled burn will take place near Old Hopewell Road in Plant City.

A larger burn is planned in Polk County, where there will be an 820-acre burn in the Baird area.