St. Pete mother stabbed more than 100 times two days before toddler’s body found, court records show

Court records show a 20-year-old mother was stabbed more than 100 times last Wednesday in her St. Petersburg apartment.

It was a vicious and brutal attack, and St. Pete police said it all unfolded after Pashun Jeffrey and her family celebrated Thomas Mosley's 21st birthday at that same apartment.

Mosley, the father of 2-year-old Taylen Mosley, is now charged with two counts of first-degree murder for Pashun and Taylen's deaths. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail Monday afternoon after he was released from the hospital.

"A bloody fingerprint on a cleaning bottle placed under a bed was identified as the defendant's," said Judge Patricia Moore. "A bloody shoe print with a Gucci emblem was located on the bathroom floor where the victim was found. The victim’s brother said the defendant was wearing a pair of Gucci slides when he arrived at his mother's home."

Mosley phoned in his first court appearance on Saturday from his hospital room.

According to the St. Pete Police Department, the 2-year-old's body was found in the mouth of an alligator Friday evening. Taylen was the subject of an Amber Alert that was issued last Thursday after a wellfare check found that his mother had been stabbed to death.

Records show Pashun's cell phone was taken to the Lake Maggiore area of St. Pete around 8:42 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators say Thomas Mosley showed up to his mother's house 20 minutes later with cuts all over his hands and arms. It's injuries that police say "are consistent with slippage during a knife attack."

The tragic case has garnered national attention and raised tens of thousands of dollars for the family's fundraiser.

It's also highlighting the dangers of domestic violence.

Lariana Forsythe is with CASA Pinellas, a domestic violence support group.

"In our business we're seeing 30 to 60 survivors every single week with similar stories," said Lariana Forsythe, who is with CASA Pinellas, a domestic violence support group. "For us our tag line is ‘stand up to silence.’ Domestic violence only thrives in silence."

Accused double murderer Thomas Mosley has a bond hearing set for next Tuesday.