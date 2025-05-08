St. Pete discussion on online dangers for teens comes after 16-year-old's murder

The Brief The City of St. Petersburg brought parents and students together to address an increasingly important issue — online safety. This comes after the tragic murder of 16-year-old Miranda Corsette, who police said was lured from her home and killed by someone she met online. The event also provided information about resources available to families and the importance of staying vigilant about online behavior.



With summer just around the corner, kids and teens are gearing up for a break from school, which often means more screen time. In response, the City of St. Petersburg brought parents and students together to address an increasingly important issue — online safety.

The backstory:

This comes after the tragic murder of 16-year-old Miranda Corsette, who police said was lured from her home and killed by someone she met online. The horrific case has highlighted the very real dangers that lurk on the internet.

Corsette’s death has underscored the risks teens face when connecting with strangers online. Police said Corsette was beaten, killed, and dismembered by a St. Pete man she met through social media, shedding light on the potential threats young people face daily.

"Unfortunately, it does happen right here in our own backyard," said Major Shannon Halstead of the St. Pete Police Department. "It brings the issue right to the forefront again."

Big picture view:

While this case is extreme, experts warn that kids and teens are exploited and victimized online in various ways every day, from cyberbullying to harassment.

During the recent safety session, St. Pete police detectives showed parents and teens the many apps that are commonly used by adults to connect with minors. They also addressed the growing concern about AI-generated images, which can make it harder to distinguish between what's real and what's not.

Detective Rachel Hunter, who is with the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, shared an example of a fake AI-generated image that mimicked her likeness and another image of a girl, which turned out to be a sheriff's sergeant from a neighboring county.

"Not everything you see on the internet is real," she cautioned.

The event also highlighted the importance of understanding the language teens use online. Detectives emphasized the growing trend of using emojis as a form of communication, which often carries hidden meanings that parents may not recognize.

Dig deeper:

As the summer approaches, the opportunity for more screen time increases, as does the likelihood of cyberbullying. Hunter said 26% of teens reported experiencing cyberbullying in the past 30 days alone. The emotional toll on young people can be significant, with many feeling isolated and unsure of who to turn to for help.

"Sometimes kids feel like it's their fault that they're being bullied. They don't know who to turn to, and they feel like they don't fit in," said Hunter.

What you can do:

In an effort to give parents the tools they need to protect their children, Hunter recommended using parental control apps like Bark and Gabb, which allow parents to monitor their child’s online activity.

"I encourage you to get the password to your child’s phone and access it regularly. See what they’re doing and what they may or may not be trying to hide," she advised.

The event also provided information about resources available to families and the importance of staying vigilant about online behavior.

What's next:

For those who missed the recent discussion, the City of St. Petersburg will hold two additional in-person sessions on online safety for parents and teens on May 15 and 22.

As summer approaches, authorities are hoping these conversations will empower both parents and teens to stay safe online and avoid the dangerous pitfalls that can come with increased screen time.

