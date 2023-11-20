St. Pete nonprofit offers seniors chance to celebrate Thanksgiving early with their families

Several in St. Pete celebrated Thanksgiving early Sunday.

The city’s Parks and Rec Department partnered with the nonprofit The Gathering of Women to host a free Thanksgiving dinner for seniors and their families.

"What we want people to do today is to stay," Lucinda Grant, St. Pete Recreations programs manager, said. "Stay and enjoy the company of others. That's part of an issue with seniors right now is that they are lonely and most of the time they're spending their time by themselves. So, you have an opportunity to not spend that time by yourself by coming here and having a meal with us."

"I love it," Samantha Richardson Hardy, president of The Gathering of Women, said. "I love the fact that people are coming to eat, people come to fellowship with one another. So, this just puts a huge smile on my face," she said.

More than 100 people came out, including Sarah Ellis.

"It means a whole lot," Ellis said. "I don't have to cook. That's one thing. And I can enjoy other people and learn about people that I do not know."

This is the first year the city and The Gathering of Women teamed up, but the nonprofit has hosted the event for several years. Richardson Hardy said the idea for the dinner stemmed from the nonprofit’s food pantry.

"We thought, you know, Thanksgiving is a time of giving, providing for our seniors, providing for our community," Hardy said. "We thought, why not continue?"

The food pantry runs every Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1801 34th Street South.

Maxine Nicholas and her four kids have been a part of the dinner for the past few years. Her kids help serve food and drinks.

"It's definitely refreshing just to connect, smile, help somebody out is a blessing in this season," Nichols said. "It has been beneficial, like to balance out, you know, receiving gratitude from people and gifts and food. But to be able to provide that as well is just helping their characters, building up who they need to emerge to as adults."

The Gathering of Women is also holding a Christmas dinner for seniors on December 17 from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. with gifts at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church. People can register by emailing the nonprofit at thegatheringofwomen2@gmail.com.