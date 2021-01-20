State-run vaccination clinic to open at Tampa's University Mall

The Florida Department of Health and Florida Division of Emergency Management announced Wednesday it will open a new state-run COVID-19 vaccination site in Hillsborough County.

The state says the site will offer 1,600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for free, by appointment only, at the University Mall, 2200 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa, FL 33612.

The site will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and will offer the vaccine to all individuals 65 years of age and older, as well as frontline health care workers. To make an appointment, call 1-866-200-3896, (TTY 1-833-476-1029).

LINK: COVID-19 vaccine distribution information in Tampa Bay area counties

The state did not specify a start date for the vaccination site.

After receiving their first vaccination, individuals will be contacted to arrange a time to receive their second dose. Persons who receive their first dose will need to return in three weeks for the second dose.

LINK: Hillsborough County's COVID-19 vaccine distribution information

All individuals will be asked to make an appointment and are encouraged to bring a government-issued form of identification and health insurance information to the site.

The state says new state-supported sites will increase public access to the COVID-19 vaccine under Florida’s Seniors First vaccination plan. Additional state-run vaccination sites were not announced.

