Tampa Bay area officers tackle mental health crisis among law enforcement peers

First responders—our community's heroes who rush in when danger strikes—are facing a mental health crisis of their own.

By the numbers:

In 2023, more than 180 law enforcement officers across the U.S. died by suicide. That's about four times more than those who died in the line of duty.

One of the most recent was Bradenton Police Officer Zachary Butterfield, whose passing just days ago has shaken his department and the larger law enforcement community.

Agencies invest in peer training

Local perspective:

In response to the crisis, several Tampa Bay area agencies are working to break the stigma surrounding mental health in policing. Thirteen officers from Bradenton, St. Petersburg, Largo, Tampa, and Tampa International Airport graduated on Monday from a unique mental health peer training program offered at St. Petersburg College.

They were the second cohort of the Sun Coast Police Benevolent Association Applied Mental Health Advanced Technical Certificate for First Responders program at St. Petersburg College.

Tuition for the six specialized courses in a three-semester program is fully funded by the Pepin Family Foundation and Tampa Bay Area Chiefs of Police Foundation.

The officers earned a certificate in "Mental Health for First Responders" after completing three semesters of training—amid a heartbreaking backdrop: three local officers, including Butterfield, died by suicide during that time.

What they're saying:

"Underneath the shield, underneath the uniform, we are human beings," said Officer Jordan Poulos of Bradenton Police Department, one of the program’s graduates. "We’re called to help people at their worst, and we’ve seen traumatic incidents. We see a lot going on in our profession as first responders."

The program aims to equip officers with tools to recognize, respond to, and support mental health needs—both in the community and among their peers.

"We’ve learned different counseling techniques and how to speak with officers and how to speak and ask the hard questions, but know how to respond to their answers," said Poulos.

Remembering Officer Zachary Butterfield

Fellow officers remembered him as someone who brought laughter to the department and always looked out for others.

"Officer Butterfield, he is one of the most happy-go-lucky guys I’ve ever met," said a colleague. "He made everybody laugh, but he always took care of officers."

Pictured: Officer Zachary Butterfield.

Butterfield had previously sought out counseling—a courageous step his wife hopes will inspire others to get help. She received a standing ovation at the graduation ceremony.

"It’s okay to not be okay," said Poulos. "To break that stigma. To not have to suffer in silence anymore. You're not going to lose your job like everybody thought. That’s how it was years ago."

A cultural shift, but more work ahead

Sergeant Sarah Michelson of the Tampa Police Department, another program graduate, says she’s starting to see a cultural shift.

"I do see a shift for sure," Michelson said. "The newer generation of officers seem more open to it. I’d like for that shift to pick up a little faster… and for this program to continue on and normalize it."

Peer support with purpose

As part of their course, the officers curated a set of mental health resources tailored specifically for first responders.

If you or someone you know is struggling, confidential help is available.

