Temperatures expected to rise in Tampa after storms destroyed tree cover

Lots of us will be looking for shade when the temperatures rise this summer, but finding shade could be more difficult because thousands of trees were lost in the October hurricanes .

Trees in downtown Tampa.

Scientists say shade can reduce surrounding temperatures by up to 6 degrees, which is a big difference when temperatures rise into the 90s.

Urban foresters estimate that up to 5% of Tampa's tree canopy was destroyed.

The backstory:

"I just hope and pray they're wrong," said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

She says in the early 1990s, Tampa was singled out for its lush trees.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor speaking about Tampa's loss of trees on Friday.

"We were deemed as a community that had one of the best, if not the best, tree canopies in the world," Castor said Friday.

Dig deeper:

A flood of new development destroyed some of the tree canopy, but Hurricane Milton dealt Tampa's trees a blow, unlike any other event on record.

"It is disappointing," said Davis Islands resident Antolin Rivera. "There's a lot of people that like to walk and run and bicycle, and the canopy provides that shelter."

Trees blowing in the wind.

In addition, President Trump's cost-cutting efforts axed $1.6 million in federal grants to improve Tampa's tree canopy.

The news disappointed many at city hall.

"We all know the benefits of having a robust tree canopy, especially for marginalized communities, when it comes to air quality, quality of life, heat index, etc. Now, that's going to be taken away," said City Councilman Luis Vieeek.

What's next:

Tampa launched Plant Your Heart Out last week, which was underwritten by Suncoast Credit Union and Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Tampa's 'Plant Your Heart Out' planting new trees in the city.

For more information on trees that are being made available for homeowners to plant, click here .

