Tropical Storm Helene: Hardee County updates & information
Hardee County Evacuations:
TAMPA - No evacuation orders have been issued.
Hardee County Closings:
There are no closings to pass along at this time.
Hardee County Shelters:
No shelters are open at this time.
Hardee County Sandbags:
There are no sandbag locations.
Hardee County Schools:
There are no closings at this time.
Hardee County more information:
You can get information directly from the Hardee County EOC.
