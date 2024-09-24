Tropical Storm Helene: Hardee County updates & information

Hardee County Evacuations:

No evacuation orders have been issued.

Hardee County Closings:

There are no closings to pass along at this time.

Hardee County Shelters:

No shelters are open at this time.

Hardee County Sandbags:

There are no sandbag locations.

Hardee County Schools:

There are no closings at this time.

Hardee County more information:

You can get information directly from the Hardee County EOC.

