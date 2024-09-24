Tropical Storm Helene: Manatee County updates & information
BRADENTON, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Helene works its way toward Florida, here's what people in Manatee County need to know.
Manatee County Evacuations:
No evacuations have been announced.
Manatee County Closings:
Manatee County Parks and Preserves will be closed, beginning Wednesday evening. Beaches and pools will be closing tonight and remain closed until further notice. G.T. Bray Park will be closing at noon Wednesday to allow for staging of emergency responders. There will be no Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT) fixed-route service on Thursday. Trolley and Transit service will end at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The Gulf Island Ferry Service is suspended through the weekend.
Manatee County Sandbags:
To view Manatee County's sandbag information, click here.
Manatee County Schools:
No closures have been announced by Manatee County schools.
Manatee County more information:
Click here for more information from Manatee County EOC.
County-by-County
- Citrus County
- DeSoto County
- Hardee County
- Hernando County
- Highlands County
- Hillsborough County
- Manatee County
- Pasco County
- Pinellas County
- Polk County
- Sarasota County
- Sumter County
LINKS:
- 2024 Hurricane Guide
- Storm prep & shopping list
- Get the latest updates on storm tracks, models and more at MyFoxHurricane.com