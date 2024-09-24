Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Inland Manatee County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Hillsborough County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Polk County, Sumter County
5
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Citrus County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Citrus County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County
Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Pasco, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Citrus County, Hardee County, Inland Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Coastal Hernando County

Tropical Storm Helene: Manatee County updates & information

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 24, 2024 11:48am EDT
Hurricanes
FOX 13 News

BRADENTON, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Helene works its way toward Florida, here's what people in Manatee County need to know. 

Manatee County Evacuations:

No evacuations have been announced. 

Manatee County Closings:

Manatee County Parks and Preserves will be closed, beginning Wednesday evening. Beaches and pools will be closing tonight and remain closed until further notice. G.T. Bray Park will be closing at noon Wednesday to allow for staging of emergency responders. There will be no Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT) fixed-route service on Thursday. Trolley and Transit service will end at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The Gulf Island Ferry Service is suspended through the weekend.

Manatee County Sandbags:

To view Manatee County's sandbag information, click here.

Manatee County Schools:

No closures have been announced by Manatee County schools. 

Manatee County more information:

Click here for more information from Manatee County EOC.

