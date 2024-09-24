Tropical Storm Helene: Highlands County updates & information
SEBRING, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Helene works its way toward Florida, here's what people in Highlands County need to know.
Highlands County Evacuations:
No evacuations have been announced.
Highlands County Closings:
No closings have been announced.
Highlands County Shelters:
No shelter openings have been announced.
Highlands County Sandbags:
No sandbag locations have been announced.
Highlands County Schools:
Schools aer scheduled to be open in Highlands County.
Highlands County More Information:
Click here for more information from Highlands County Emergency Management
