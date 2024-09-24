Tropical Storm Helene: Polk County updates & information

Polk County Evacuations:

Polk County does not have a mandatory evacuation policy.

Polk County Closings:

No closures have been announced.

Polk County Shelters:

No shelters have been announced.

Polk County Sandbags:

There will be sandbags available throughout the county on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Mulberry/South Lakeland – Loyce E. Harpe Park, 500 W. Carter Road, Mulberry

Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland

Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade

Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof

Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale

Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee

Poinciana Park – 5109 Allegheny Road, Kissimmee 34759

Each household will be able to get a maximum of 10 sandbags. Residents will need to bring a driver's license that shows a local address.

Polk County Schools:

No school closures have been announced.

Polk County More Information:

Click here for more information from Polk County Emergency Management.

