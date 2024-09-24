Tropical Storm Helene: Polk County updates & information
Polk County Evacuations:
TAMPA - Polk County does not have a mandatory evacuation policy.
Polk County Closings:
No closures have been announced.
Polk County Shelters:
No shelters have been announced.
Polk County Sandbags:
There will be sandbags available throughout the county on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the following locations:
- Mulberry/South Lakeland – Loyce E. Harpe Park, 500 W. Carter Road, Mulberry
- Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland
- Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade
- Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof
- Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale
- Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee
- Poinciana Park – 5109 Allegheny Road, Kissimmee 34759
Each household will be able to get a maximum of 10 sandbags. Residents will need to bring a driver's license that shows a local address.
Polk County Schools:
No school closures have been announced.
Polk County More Information:
Click here for more information from Polk County Emergency Management.
