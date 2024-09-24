Tropical Storm Helene: Sumter County updates & information
Sumter County Evacuations:
TAMPA - No evacuations have been announced.
Sumter County Closings:
No closings have been announced.
Sumter County Shelters:
No shelters have been announced.
Sumter County Sandbags:
No sandbag locations have been announced.
Sumter County Schools:
No school closures have been announced.
Sumter County More Information:
Click here for more information from Sumter County Emergency Management.
