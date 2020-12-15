Video shows murder suspect dealing drugs in plain sight at St. Pete store, police say

Police in St. Petersburg say they raided a convenience store after evidence – including surveillance footage – showed illegal drug sales happening inside, with little to no attempt to even hide the transactions.

In some cases, investigators say, the clerks were even involved.

Video released today showed three different drug deals inside the Qwik Stop Food Mart on 49th Street South. Detectvies say the three clips show Tyree Bell weighing and then selling marijuana to customers in the store.

The video is from November 1, which is the same day that Dameion Cookinson was killed in the store’s parking lot. His murder remains unsolved.

Bell, meanwhile, is wanted for the murder of Arnieceia Milton on November 15.

Several people were arrested during the search today, according to police, but Bell was not among them. He remains at large.

Police say anyone with information leading to the arrest of Tyree Lamons Bell but wishes to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Pinellas at 1-800-873-TIPS or www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

