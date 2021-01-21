Woman plowed into Manatee deputy with stolen car, sheriff says

A woman faces multiple charges after investigators say she stole a car and fled from deputies before hitting a deputy with the vehicle.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Wednesday when deputies located a stolen vehicle, but said the driver managed to get away after being involved in a traffic crash.

The sheriff's helicopter later relocated the stolen white Ford Taurus in a parking lot at 30th Ave East and 1st Street in Bradenton.

As deputies moved in to arrest the suspect, investigators said the driver, later identified as 23-year-old Katarina Vanfossen, attempted to get away -- only to be blocked by a deputy's patrol vehicle.

Vanfossen put the car in reverse, at which point the deputy got out of her patrol car and gave verbal commands.

That's when the sheriff's office said Vanfossen hit the gas and ran the car into the deputy, causing the deputy to fly onto the hood and windshield. The car kept going, striking another MCSO vehicle and causing the deputy to fly off the hood and land hard on the pavement.

Video showed Vanfossen getting out of the vehicle as other deputies surrounded her and arrested her.

The deputy suffered various injuries and was transported to an area hospital. The sheriff's office said she is in good condition and is expected to be released on Thursday.

Vanfossen is charged with second-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, motor vehicle theft, fleeing to elude and leaving the scene of a crash.