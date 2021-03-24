Expand / Collapse search

WWE ThunderDome will have new home at Yuengling Center next month

By FOX 13 News staff
Photo courtesy: WWE

TAMPA, Fla. - After spending three months broadcasting from Tropicana Field, the WWE announced it must move to a new venue but will remain in the Bay Area.

This week, the pro-wrestling organization said ThunderDome will make the Yuengling Center its headquarters starting April 12 on Monday Night Raw.  It’s a place where fans have been able to register for a virtual seat during the pandemic.

According to the WWE, more than 650,000 fans across the world have registered to tune in via live video to watch WWE shows. Fans can register on www.WWEThunderDome.com.

The WWE ThunderDome first took up residence at the Amway Center in Orlando, but had to find a new home when the NBA season began in December.

Titus O’Neil, Hulk Hogan to host WrestleMania

Two local giants are serving as officials hosts for the event. The first is the legend: Hulk Hogan. &nbsp;The other is Titus O’Neil, who's become one of the Bay Area's most well know wrestlers and philanthropists.&nbsp;

The debut at the Yuengling Center will take place on the heels of WrestleMania weekend at Raymond James Stadium. The Tampa Bay Rays also return to their home field, the Trop, that weekend.