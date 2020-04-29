DeSantis set to announce his 'thoughtful, data-driven' plans for reopening Florida

On the day before his stay-at-home order is set to expire, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to announce his phase 1 plans for reopening the state.

DeSantis met with President Donald Trump in the White House on Tuesday, where he reiterated what he's said for the past few days: Florida will take a slow and methodical path to reopen the state. He also said it will be highly regionalized.

Florida trailed most states in issuing a stay at home order.

DeSantis rolled out restrictions in a piecemeal way, such as closing bars and prohibiting non-essential, elective surgeries in March, but waited until April 1 to announce his “safer at home” order.

He defended that decision Tuesday.

“You look at some of the most draconian orders that have been issued in some of these states and you compare Florida in terms of our hospitalizations per 100,000 in terms of our fatalities per 100,000. I mean you go from DC, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio - you name it, Florida has done better,” DeSantis said. “Everyone in the media was saying Florida was going to be like New York or Italy, and that has not happened.”

Florida's stay-at-home order will expire Thursday, unless the governor announces an extension. Residents are hoping to hear when and how businesses can start to reopen.

During his White House visit, DeSantis largely painted a positive picture of how the state has responded to the coronavirus outbreak, saying it has not been as large a problem as many people predicted.

“For Florida going from where we are now to a phase one is not a very big leap,” DeSantis said while sitting next to Trump. ”We’re going to approach it in a very measured, thoughtful and data-driven way.”

After meeting with the president, Governor DeSantis appeared on Hannity, where he was asked about how quickly Florida might return to normal, and when residents can see things like professional sports get back on the field with fans in the stands.

“Certainly we want to get there," he said. "Not going to promise that I'll announce that tomorrow. Here's the thing, we know who vulnerable populations are: people who are under 50 that don't have chronic conditions. You have an extremely low chance of death and we know how to protect folks and social distance."

DeSantis also talked about travel. Florida's economy relies heavily on tourism and hospitality, leaving many to wonder when that might be able to start back up, and what kind of rules will be in place to keep everyone safe.

As far as when the announcement will take place, the governor's office has not announced his schedule.