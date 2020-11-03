Florida Amendment 6 passes with 90% of vote

Voters in Florida have approved Amendment Six, which deals with other special tax breaks our state gives to disabled veterans.

Veterans who are over 65, honorably discharged and disabled in combat currently receive a property tax discount. The discounts are in line with the extent of their disabilities, as determined by the government.

That discount ends when recipients die. Under Amendment Six, the discount would transfer to a disabled veteran’s spouse.

90% of Floridians voted in favor of the change, far more than the 60-percent required to pass.

In all, six amendments were on the ballot in Florida this year.

