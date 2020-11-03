Expand / Collapse search

Florida Amendment 6 passes with 90% of vote

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Florida
FOX 13 News

Two amendments deal with Florida property taxes

Craig Patrick explains

TAMPA, Fla. - Voters in Florida have approved Amendment Six, which deals with other special tax breaks our state gives to disabled veterans.

ELECTION RESULTS: Florida constitutional amendments

Veterans who are over 65, honorably discharged and disabled in combat currently receive a property tax discount. The discounts are in line with the extent of their disabilities, as determined by the government.

That discount ends when recipients die.  Under Amendment Six, the discount would transfer to a disabled veteran’s spouse.

MORE: Florida constitutional amendments: What do they mean?

90% of Floridians voted in favor of the change, far more than the 60-percent required to pass.

In all, six amendments were on the ballot in Florida this year.

FLORIDA AMENDMENTS EXPLAINED:

Florida Amendment 6 explained: Transferring veterans’ tax breaks
slideshow

Florida Amendment 6 explained: Transferring veterans’ tax breaks

Veterans who are over 65, honorably discharged and disabled in combat currently receive a property tax discount. That discount ends when recipients die.  Under Amendment Six, the discount would transfer to a disabled veteran’s spouse.