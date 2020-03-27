Florida coronavirus cases reach 2,900 after increase of over 400; 34 deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state has risen by 416 since Thursday evening as more people get tested across the state. The total as of Friday morning's update stands at 2,900. Five new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 34 in the state.

Of the 2,900 cases, 2,757 are Florida residents while 143 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

A total of 32,486 people have been tested in the state so far, according to the Florida Department of Health. Of those, 28,186 have come back negative.

Highlands County reported its first death from COVID-19 Thursday evening, but no details on that patient were immediately available.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 161

Pinellas: 70

Sarasota: 32

Manatee: 28

Sumter: 29

Polk: 26

Citrus: 11

Hernando: 10

Pasco: 22

DeSoto: 6

Highlands: 5

Hardee: 0

Hillsborough County ran out of testing kits for the drive-thru testing site at Raymond James Stadium yesterday. Today, a new drive-thru site opens in Sarasota. All testing requires pre-approval.

Meanwhile, in an effort to stop the spread of the virus, Hillsborough County's "safer-at-home" order begins today. And all individuals over the age of 65 and those with certain medical conditions are being urged to stay home, according to a new public health advisory signed by the Florida Surgeon General.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

