Florida man dressed in red lace bra accused of hiding gun under prosthetic silicone breasts: ‘It was ugly’

The Brief A Florida man landed behind bars after Polk County deputies say he had a gun hidden under prosthetic silicone breasts while he was trespassing at a construction site. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said that Matthew Zaccarino claimed he was going to a costume party, but when deputies asked where the party was, they said he stopped talking. Zaccarino was charged with armed trespassing with a firearm, loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without violence.



A Florida man landed behind bars after Polk County deputies say he had a gun hidden under prosthetic silicone breasts while he was trespassing at a construction site.

The backstory:

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Matthew Zaccarino, 39, of Altamonte Springs, was sitting in a vehicle by himself at a construction site last month.

When deputies approached him, they said he was wearing a red, lace bra with prosthetic silicone breasts.

READ: Parrish community mourns death of missing child found dead in Alabama

"Then, we notice he is wearing a G-string, showing off the boys. You know what I mean?" asked Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Judd went on to explain that it’s hard to know how dangerous these situations are because, under the prosthesis, deputies found a gun.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Dig deeper:

The sheriff said that Zaccarino claimed he was going to a costume party, but when deputies asked where the party was, they said he stopped talking.

"Can you imagine? He’s mad at us for trying to find out why he’s wearing lace bras with guns and G-strings or G-somethings," Judd said. "It was ugly. It was so ugly."

READ: Teen arrested after reaching 154 mph on I-4 in Hillsborough County: FHP

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Zaccarino was charged with armed trespassing with a firearm, loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without violence.