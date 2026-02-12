Florida’s marine crisis: New study reveals widespread plastic ingestion in state waters

The Brief A new Ocean Conservancy analysis found widespread plastic ingestion among sea turtles and marine mammals found in Florida waters. Scientists say plastic buildup can cause deadly blockages, with some species dying directly from ingestion. Advocates are urging stronger limits on single-use plastics and encouraging the public to help by picking up trash.



Ocean Conservancy scientists analyzed data from 10,412 necropsies conducted globally as part of their peer-reviewed research on plastic ingestion in marine wildlife. Of those, 6,835 animals, or 66 percent, were species that can be found in Florida waters and many of them had plastic in their system.

What we know:

The dataset included 1,306 sea turtles, 1,205 of which are species found in Florida, including Kemp’s ridley, loggerhead, green, hawksbill and leatherback turtles. Of those 1,205 turtles, 558, or 46 percent, had plastics in their digestive tracts at the time of death. Fifty-seven of those turtles died from ingesting plastic.

The analysis also included 4,950 manatees. Researchers found 790, or 16%, had plastics in their digestive systems. Of those, 30 manatees died from plastic ingestion.

"For a 9-foot-long manatee, 212 cubic centimeters of soft plastic, like plastic bags, will kill 50 percent of manatees," the Ocean Conservancy analysis states. That amount is roughly equivalent to the volume of one baseball.

Among 5,570 other marine mammals found in Florida waters that were studied, including dolphin and whale species, 847, or 15%, had plastics in their digestive tracts. Forty-seven of those animals died directly from ingesting plastic.

Why you should care:

"Florida is home to such iconic wildlife as manatees, like sea turtles, like seabirds," J.P. Brooker, director of Florida Conservation for Ocean Conservancy, said.

Brooker said researchers found "disproportionate amounts of plastic impacts on their bodies."

He explained that animals can ingest plastic while feeding.

"A manatee needs to eat a hundred pounds of seagrass every day to survive. And as it's chewing on the seagrass, it's also picking up debris like plastic bags or other single-use plastic items," Rooker said.

Plastic can accumulate in the digestive system, causing blockages and possible toxicity.

"We certainly know that there are blockages. We can probably suspect that there are toxicity impacts," Rooker said.

What you can do:

For Apollo Beach visitors like Brittany Purcell, the issue feels personal. During her walks along the Apollo Beach shoreline, she takes time to collect trash from the sand.

"It looks like a little bit of plastic here and there," Purcell said. "It just hurts my heart that people are polluting our waters."

Purcell says cleaning the beach is part of her healing journey.

"I’m a recovered addict, so this is where I go for my therapy and see the wildlife and just knowing that there's so much more to life out there," Purcell said.

The Ocean Conservancy says being a Good Samaritan like Purcell can help save the lives of marine animals. Conservationists also urge limiting use of single-use plastics, like bags and straws.

Purcell, meanwhile, worries about the toll plastic pollution is taking on marine life.

"It makes me want to cry because our ocean life is important, really important and more important than a lot of people probably even know," Purcell said.

What's next:

The Ocean Conservancy says single-use plastics are a major source of marine debris and are lobbying state and national lawmakers to tighten regulations. The nonprofit arguments that reducing plastic at the source is key to protecting wildlife in Florida waters.