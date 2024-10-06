Hurricane Milton: DeSoto County updates & information
ARCADIA, Fla. - As Hurricane Milton works its way toward Florida, here's what people in DeSoto County need to know.
DeSoto County Evacuations:
No current evacuations.
DeSoto County Closings:
No closings to report.
DeSoto County Sandbags:
No sandbag locations.
DeSoto County Schools:
No school closures to report.
DeSoto County more information:
You can get information directly from the DeSoto County EOC.
