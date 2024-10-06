Expand / Collapse search

Hurricane Milton: Polk County updates & information

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 6, 2024 4:35pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
LAKELAND, Fla. - As Hurricane Milton works its way toward Florida, here's what people in Polk County need to know.

Polk County Evacuations:

No evacuations have been ordered.

Polk County Closings:

There are no closings at this time.

Polk County Shelters:

No shelters have opened.

Polk County Sandbags:

No sandbag locations have opened.

Polk County Schools:

Polk County Schools announced that Monday’s after-school programs and sports are canceled or will be rescheduled. All PCPS schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday, Oct. 8, Wednesday, Oct. 9, and Thursday, Oct. 10. 

Polk County More Information:

Click here for more information from Polk County Emergency Management.

