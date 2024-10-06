Hurricane Milton: Sarasota County updates & information
SARASOTA, Fla. - As Hurricane Milton works its way toward Florida, here's what people in Sarasota County need to know.
Sarasota County Evacuations:
The county will be calling for evacuations in Levels A and potentially Levels A and B ahead of Hurricane Milton, according to officials.
Sarasota County Closings:
No major closings have been announced.
Sarasota County Sandbags:
Sarasota County is offering self-service sandbags to residents on Monday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at South County Fleet Services, 4571 S.R. 776/Englewood Road, South Venice. Residents are limited to 10 bags per vehicle.
The City of Venice will open its self-service sandbag station for residents on Monday, Oct. 7, starting at 8 a.m. at 252 Seaboard Ave.
Sarasota County Schools:
All traditional public schools will be closed from Monday, October 7 through Wednesday, October 9.
New College campus will be closed from Monday through Friday and will remain closed until the post-storm assessment of the campus is completed.
Sarasota County More Information:
Click here for more information from Sarasota County Emergency Management.
