Hurricane Milton: Sarasota County updates & information

As Hurricane Milton works its way toward Florida, here's what people in Sarasota County need to know.

Sarasota County Evacuations:

The county will be calling for evacuations in Levels A and potentially Levels A and B ahead of Hurricane Milton, according to officials.

Sarasota County Closings:

No major closings have been announced.

Sarasota County Sandbags:

Sarasota County is offering self-service sandbags to residents on Monday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at South County Fleet Services, 4571 S.R. 776/Englewood Road, South Venice. Residents are limited to 10 bags per vehicle.

The City of Venice will open its self-service sandbag station for residents on Monday, Oct. 7, starting at 8 a.m. at 252 Seaboard Ave.

Sarasota County Schools:

All traditional public schools will be closed from Monday, October 7 through Wednesday, October 9.

New College campus will be closed from Monday through Friday and will remain closed until the post-storm assessment of the campus is completed.

Sarasota County More Information:

Click here for more information from Sarasota County Emergency Management.

