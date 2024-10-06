Expand / Collapse search

Hurricane Milton: Highlands County updates & information

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 6, 2024 4:27pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 13 News

SEBRING, Fla. - As Hurricane Milton works its way toward Florida, here's what people in Highlands County need to know.

Highlands County Evacuations:

No evacuations have been ordered.

Highlands County Shelters:

No shelters have been opened.

Highlands County Sandbags:

There are no sandbag locations.

Highlands County Schools:

No schools have closed yet.

Highlands County More Information:

Click here for more information from Highlands County Emergency Management

County-by-County

LINKS: