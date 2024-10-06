Hurricane Milton: Citrus County updates & information
INVERNESS, Fla. - As Hurricane Milton works its way toward Florida, here's what people in Citrus County need to know.
Citrus County Evacuations:
There are no evacuations at this time.
Citrus County Closings:
No closings have been reported.
Citrus County Shelters:
No shelters are open.
Citrus County Sandbags:
No sandbag locations open.
Citrus County Schools:
Citrus County School will be cancelled for Tuesday and Wednesday. All after-school extracurricular activities on Tuesday and Wednesday are also canceled.
Citrus County more Information:
Click here for more information from Citrus County Emergency Management.
