Expand / Collapse search

Hurricane Milton: Citrus County updates & information

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 6, 2024 4:23pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 13 News

INVERNESS, Fla. - As Hurricane Milton works its way toward Florida, here's what people in Citrus County need to know.

Citrus County Evacuations: 

There are no evacuations at this time.

Citrus County Closings:

No closings have been reported.

Citrus County Shelters:

No shelters are open.

Citrus County Sandbags:

No sandbag locations open.

Citrus County Schools:

Citrus County School will be cancelled for Tuesday and Wednesday. All after-school extracurricular activities on Tuesday and Wednesday are also canceled.

Citrus County more Information:

Click here for more information from Citrus County Emergency Management.

County-by-County

LINKS: