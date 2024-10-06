Expand / Collapse search

Hurricane Milton: Sumter County updates & information

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 6, 2024 4:36pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 13 News

WILDWOOD, Fla. - As Hurricane Milton works its way toward Florida, here's what people in Sumter County need to know.

Sumter County Evacuations:

No evacuations have been issued.

Sumter County Closings:

No closings have been announced.

Sumter County Shelters:

No shelters are open.

Sumter County Sandbags:

No sandbag locations have been announced.

Sumter County Schools:

No announcement on schools has been made.

Sumter County More Information:

Click here for more information from Sumter County Emergency Management.

