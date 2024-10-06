Expand / Collapse search

Hurricane Milton: Hardee County updates & information

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 6, 2024 4:26pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
WAUCHULA, Fla. - As Hurricane Milton works its way toward Florida, here's what people in Hardee County need to know.

Hardee County Evacuations:

No evacuations have been ordered.

Hardee County Closings:

There are currently no sandbag locations.

Hardee County Shelters:

No shelters are currently open.

Hardee County Sandbags:

No sandbag locations open.

Hardee County Schools:

The Hardee County School District will be closed on Tuesday through Thursday due to Hurricane Milton.

Hardee County more information:

You can get information directly from the Hardee County EOC.

