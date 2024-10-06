Hurricane Milton: Hardee County updates & information
WAUCHULA, Fla. - As Hurricane Milton works its way toward Florida, here's what people in Hardee County need to know.
Hardee County Evacuations:
No evacuations have been ordered.
Hardee County Closings:
There are currently no sandbag locations.
Hardee County Shelters:
No shelters are currently open.
Hardee County Sandbags:
No sandbag locations open.
Hardee County Schools:
The Hardee County School District will be closed on Tuesday through Thursday due to Hurricane Milton.
Hardee County more information:
You can get information directly from the Hardee County EOC.
