Hurricane Milton: Hardee County updates & information

As Hurricane Milton works its way toward Florida, here's what people in Hardee County need to know.

Hardee County Evacuations:

No evacuations have been ordered.

Hardee County Closings:

There are currently no sandbag locations.

Hardee County Shelters:

No shelters are currently open.

Hardee County Sandbags:

No sandbag locations open.

Hardee County Schools:

The Hardee County School District will be closed on Tuesday through Thursday due to Hurricane Milton.

Hardee County more information:

You can get information directly from the Hardee County EOC.

