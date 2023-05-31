‘I’m going to kill everyone’: Armed man killed by officer sent threatening text before deadly shooting: PCSO

A Pinellas Park Police Department officer is on administrative leave after a domestic disturbance turned deadly early Tuesday morning.

According to Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, officers with the Pinellas Park Police Department were called to a home at 5000 94th Avenue North shortly after midnight for a domestic disturbance.

Gualtieri says the situation began on Monday when Jared Rudderham, 36, of St. Petersburg, began texting his ex-girlfriend who lived at the Pinellas Park home with her grandmother that he was upset she was involved with other men.

According to the sheriff, Rudderham and the woman have a seven-year-old child and had lived together in the past, but separated in August 2022.

According to Sheriff Gualtieri, Rudderham suffered from mental illness and was taking medication for anxiety, depression and other disorders.

Family members told authorities that Rudderham was distraught over the breakup with his ex-girlfriend and was very jealous over her relationships with other men.

During the day on Monday, Rudderham and his ex-girlfriend were texting back and forth until investigators say he sent the woman a text stating, ‘I’m going to kill everyone.’

Police car and crime scene tape outside officer-involved shooting scene in Pinellas Park.

Gualtieri said the pair stopped communicating until about 11 p.m. when he texted her ‘hey,’ and she did not respond.

According to PCSO, the ex-girlfriend knew Rudderham had a gun, but told officers she had not seen it recently and he was not known to regularly carry it on him.

Gualtieri says Rudderham has prior arrests for burglary, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest without violence, DUI, domestic assault with a deadly weapon, improper exhibition of a firearm or dangerous weapon, false imprisonment, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct, and domestic battery. His most recent arrest was six years ago and despite his prior arrests, Gualtieri says he did not have felony conviction that would has disqualified him from purchasing or possessing a firearm.

Around midnight, Gualtieri says the ex-girlfriend heard Rudderham tapping on her window early Tuesday morning. They began communicating via cell phone with him in the backyard and her inside the home.

The ex-girlfriend said Rudderham was trying to get her to go outside, but she refused because he was making suicidal statements. She described him as being ‘scary calm’.

According to authorities, she asked him if he had a gun on him and he wouldn’t answer.

The ex-girlfriend called her mom because he was refusing to leave and he mother called the Pinellas Park Police Department.

She told Rudderham that the police were on the way.

When officers arrived, they met the ex-girlfriend at the front door and began to interview her.

While speaking with officers, Rudderham texted the woman, ‘I guess it’s popping’.

Gualtieri says the woman did not reply to the text and didn’t tell officers that information.

While officers were speaking with the woman at the front door, a corporal was watching Rudderham in the backyard.

According to PCSO, Rudderham was pacing back and forth in the backyard with a cell phone in hand and a canned drink in the other hand. He said he did not see firearm at that point.

K9 Officer Cameron Williams arrived on the scene a short while later and joined the other officers out back.

Three officers entered the backyard from the west side of the house because they didn’t initially see a gun.

Gualtieri says Officer Williams was lead officer and he called out to Rudderham. That’s when authorities say Rudderham reached down and removed Glock model 19 semi-automatic gun from waistband, racked slide, put one round in the chamber and turned toward Officer Williams.

At the same time, the corporal saw what was happening from where he was outside the fence and called out that Rudderham had a gun.

Gualtieri said Officer Williams was in fear he was going to be shot so he fired at Rudderham five times. Rudderham was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The fatal wound was a shot to the head, according to PCSO.

Gualtieri says Rudderham’s gun had one round in the chamber and 12 rounds in the magazine. The sheriff says Rudderham also had a second magazine with 15 rounds.

According to Gualtieri, the officer shot Rudderham at 1:03 a.m., which is one minute after he texted his ex-girlfriend, ‘I guess it’s popping’, which the sheriff says is street slang that things are going to get really bad.

"Rudderham had 28 rounds of ammunition, racked his gun and pointed it at Officer Williams when Officer Williams entered the backyard," stated Gualtieri.

The deadly shooting is under investigation by the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Task Force, the state attorney’s office and the Pinellas Park Police Department.

Officer Williams has been placed on administrative leave per agency policy.

